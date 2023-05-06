We are Local
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Cass County, Iowa

By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Iowa (WOWT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cass County, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says 40-year-old Andrew Grieshaber of Cumberland, Iowa was traveling south on 710 Street just north of Pella Road around 10 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say Grieshaber lost control on the gravel road and overturned several times, being thrown from the motorcycle. He was found dead at the scene.

