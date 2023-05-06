Federal court sentences 2 for marijuana conspiracy in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Kristen M. Patterson, 40, of Omaha, was sentenced on May 3 by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 6 years in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon. In April 2021, Omaha Police allegedly saw Patterson’s truck and trailer blocking an entrance to a storage facility. Police ran the plates and allegedly discovered the trailer was stolen. Police then used loudspeakers, patrol lights, a spotlight and sirens to attempt to call Patterson out of the truck for roughly 20 minutes and Patterson allegedly did not comply. Police then made contact and allegedly found a knife and a gun within hands reach. Patterson was a felon at the time and was not allowed to have guns. Patterson testified at trial that she didn’t know the gun was in the truck and a jury found her guilty.

Marques Eiland, 28, and Aarion Jenkins, 29, both of Omaha, were sentenced on May 3 by Judge Brian C. Buescher for conspiring to distribute marijuana. The Judge sentenced Eiland to 2 years and 7 months in prison. Jenkins had already served 11 months for conduct relating to the conspiracy and was sentenced to an additional 3 years and 4 months. Allegedly between October 2018 and December 2020, the two were part of a marijuana conspiracy in Omaha involving more than 50 kilograms. The two would allegedly ship marijuana from California to places in Omaha. Authorities searched Eiland’s home and allegedly found 22.5 pounds of marijuana. The two involved, as well as two other co-conspirators were all allegedly present. The co-conspirators pleaded guilty to being involved and are pending sentencing.

Kylah Whiting, 21, of Winner, South Dakota, was sentenced on April 28 by Judge John M. Gerrard to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. In October 2021, a Butler County, Nebraska Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Whiting. She allegedly didn’t stop and a high-speed chase ensured for 14 miles. Whiting eventually lost control and wrecked. The vehicle was upside down and two people crawled out. Whiting then told police a gun was in the car. Police searched it and allegedly found Whiting’s backpack that contained two more guns, a purse, small baggies, four other baggies with roughly 293 grams of meth and a digital scale.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.