Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Overnight storm chances bring lingering Saturday AM showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances move back in overnight after a gloomy Friday... best chances come after 12AM with 2-3AM looking active for spots NW of the Metro like Norfolk. One or two of these may be on the stronger side.

By 5 AM a better chance for storms approaches the Metro with some thunder possible through 8AM. After 8AM we’ll see a few lingering showers. These likely clear by 11AM but the clouds could stay into the afternoon. Assuming we clear in the afternoon we’ll aim for a high of 80 in the Metro... but if we stay cloudier like Friday we’ll wind up in the 70s.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Saturday evening looks mainly dry with dry conditions most of Sunday too. Plan for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 86 Sunday... 90s possible S of the Metro. Evening storms return Sunday and bring a minimal risk for severe weather to the Metro. A strong storm is more likely to the E.

Sunday severe threat (wowt)

Sunday evening storms (wowt)

Monday brings a break from the storms with daily chances resuming Tuesday evening.

10 day forecast (wowt)

