David’s Morning Forecast - Morning drizzle, afternoon sunshine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Overnight scattered storms pushed out of the area around sunshine, but left behind a layer of low clouds along with some fog and drizzle. The damp weather will likely stick with us through mid-morning keeping roadways wet, but not amounting to much moisture. The fog should lift by late morning with partly sunny skies returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to warm through the morning, but should jump into the 70s once we get some sunshine. Highs in the 80s are likely south of I-80, but we will likely be limited to the 70s in the metro thanks to the clouds. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out this evening, but most of the area should stay dry.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Quiet weather is anticipated overnight, with some low clouds rolling back in by Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most of the area. Sunday should feature a little more sunshine and warmer conditions. In fact, a few 90s are possible in the afternoon south of I-80. The metro likely tops out in the upper 80s. It will feel a bit on the humid side as well. A front, or wind shift, will move into the area by evening bringing the potential for scattered storms. The thunderstorms most likely develop after 6 or 7pm in eastern Nebraska, and then slide into Iowa and Missouri. A few strong to severe storms are possible, so stay alert to forecast updates if you have outdoor evening plans. Storms should move out by early overnight.

Severe storm risk Sunday evening (WOWT)

Sunny skies and quiet weather return on Monday with the warm conditions remaining in place. Humidity should be slightly lower, but we will still see highs in the lower 80s. Clouds increase slightly on Tuesday with some spotty afternoon or evening showers or storms in the area. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. An unsettled pattern continues for Wednesday and Thursday with scattered afternoon or evening storms possible each day. At this time, Thursday appears to be the better chance for more widespread rain, then a drying trend by the end of the week.

Temperature trend the next 5 days (WOWT)

