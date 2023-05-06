David’s Evening Forecast - Warm evening, storm chance Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and patchy drizzle kept temperatures a touch on the cool side for the morning hours, but sunshine eventually broke through this afternoon. Highs warmed into the mid-70s around the metro, with low 80s across southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa. A couple of stronger storms are possible early this evening in northwestern Missouri and far southern Iowa where temperatures are warmer, but that risk should be diminishing by 7pm. Staying dry and pleasant in the metro with temperatures in the 70s, dropping into the 60s after sunset.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

More warm weather is expected for Sunday. We may start off with some cloud cover and possibly a couple of showers especially north of I-80. Partly sunny skies will generally be the rule for most of the day, quickly warming us into the upper 70s and 80s for much of the region. Highs should top out in the mid-80 to nearly 90 degrees along and south of I-80, including the Omaha and Lincoln metros.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

A front will be making its way toward the I-80 corridor in the afternoon, and will likely be the focus for thunderstorm development after 6pm. Some strong ot severe storms are possible with large hail and high winds the main risks. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially south of I-80 so stay tuned to the forecast throughout the day. A couple rounds of storms are possible between 6pm and Midnight, so there may be a few pockets of heavier rainfall.

Severe weather risk Sunday evening (WOWT)

Storms move out after Midnight with quiet weather returning for Monday. The warmth will stick around with partly sunny skies bringing us highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Beginning on Tuesday, the weather pattern becomes unsettled again, though rain chances are very scattered throughout the week. We’ll mainly see shower or storm chances in the evening and overnight starting on Tuesday and lasting through Friday night. Temperatures will be mild, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s each day. Things may dry out a bit by the time we get to Mother’s Day.

