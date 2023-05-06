6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible after 6pm Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms developing after 6pm.

6 First Alert Day for Sunday (WOWT)

Most of Sunday will be dry, though it will be on the warm and humid side. Partly sunny skies and a south breeze will help to bring in some summer-like warmth. Temperatures push into the 80s by early afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s along and south of I-80. Some areas near the Kansas and Missouri borders could top out near 90 degrees. The warm and humid air will help to fuel a risk for strong to severe storms across much of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

Severe weather risk Sunday evening (WOWT)

By late afternoon, a cold front is expected to be sitting near the I-80 corridor, with slightly cooler air beginning to move in north of the interstate. This front is expected to be the focus for thunderstorm development by 6 to 7pm, with storms potentially developing right over I-80. Storms will then push east into Iowa, carrying with them a risk for severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds are the main risks, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out for areas south of I-80.

Thunderstorms developing Sunday evening (WOWT)

A couple round of storms are possible through Midnight, leading to the potential for some pockets of heavier rainfall. Storms should be moving out of the area by around Midnight, with quiet conditions returning for the late overnight hours into Monday morning.

With the storm potential coming in the evening hours, stay tuned throughout the day for updates on the severe weather risk.

