2 injured in Shelby County head-on crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Shelby County early Saturday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Saturday morning at 2:24 a.m., a 1999 Chevy C2500 was traveling northbound on Highway 173 and a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound.

State Police say the driver of the Chevy crossed the center line and hit the Ford head-on.

Both the 48-year-old driver of the Chevy and the 22-year-old driver of the Ford were seriously injured in the crash and were transported to Myrtue Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

