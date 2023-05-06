We are Local
2 injured in Shelby County head-on crash

By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Shelby County early Saturday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Saturday morning at 2:24 a.m., a 1999 Chevy C2500 was traveling northbound on Highway 173 and a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound.

State Police say the driver of the Chevy crossed the center line and hit the Ford head-on.

Both the 48-year-old driver of the Chevy and the 22-year-old driver of the Ford were seriously injured in the crash and were transported to Myrtue Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

