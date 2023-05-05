York man charged with terroristic threats at Omaha hospital released on bail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested earlier this week at Children’s Hospital was released on bail Thursday.

According to Omaha Police, 25-year-old Tyler Yates of York, Neb., was charged with terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to harm himself and others with an AR-15-style rifle.

Tyler Yates, 25 (Omaha Police Department)

Bail was set at $500,000 on Wednesday, with 10% posted on Thursday.

He was taken into custody Monday after his wife alerted Omaha Police that he was on his way to the hospital. Court documents state that she said he had been continually calling and texting her, threatening to harm himself or threaten others at the hospital.

Children’s Hospital security put the facility on lockdown Monday evening due to the threats.

Records state that Yates agreed to let police search his car, at which point they reported finding a Smith & Wesson M&P 15, a semi-automatic rifle, in the trunk.

Yates was ordered not to have contact with his wife or with Children’s Hospital, but he is allowed to return to York before his trial. He is due back in court in June.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

