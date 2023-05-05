Various lane, ramp closures to affect I-480 this week
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several lane and ramp closures are set to take place on an Omaha interstate this coming week.
Between 7 a.m. Monday, May 8 and 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, the left lanes of I-480 in both directions will be closed from 16th to 20th Streets. The westbound offramp to 14th Street and nearby shoulders will also be closed.
From 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, the left lane westbound will be closed between 10th and 14th Streets.
Construction is anticipated to be complete come this fall.
