Various lane, ramp closures to affect I-480 this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several lane and ramp closures are set to take place on an Omaha interstate this coming week.

Several portions of I-480 will be restricted for roadwork this coming week. (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

Between 7 a.m. Monday, May 8 and 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, the left lanes of I-480 in both directions will be closed from 16th to 20th Streets. The westbound offramp to 14th Street and nearby shoulders will also be closed.

From 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, the left lane westbound will be closed between 10th and 14th Streets.

Construction is anticipated to be complete come this fall.

