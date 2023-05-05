We are Local
Troopers arrest Kimball woman following 140 MPH pursuit

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kimball woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Thursday evening.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KEARNEY, NEB. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kimball woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Thursday evening.

According to NSP, a trooper observed a westbound Infiniti G37 traveling at 117 miles per hour on I-80, near mile marker 264, at 9:10 p.m. The trooper attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle reached speeds above 140 miles per hour as it fled westbound. Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. It then drove into the north ditch and came to a stop near mile marker 237. The driver then refused to exit the vehicle for several minutes.

After seven minutes, the driver, identified as 46-year-old Rebecca Brown of Kimball, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Brown was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic violations. She was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

The Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.

