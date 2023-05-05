We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers & storms possible on a cooler Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’m tracking some showers and storms moving into and through the area on this mild Friday morning. Chances for showers and a few storms will increase after the morning drive and those chances will linger into the early afternoon. We won’t all get rain out of this round but if you do you could get some healthy downpours.

Overall the heaviest rain totals will likely end up being north of I-80 with any rain today, tonight and through Saturday morning with some rounds of storms that move through during the overnight hours tonight.

Once any showers move out early Saturday we’ll get some clearing and warming that will make for a great Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s are likely both Saturday & Sunday before a late day storm chance Sunday. Most of those will likely be southeast of the metro after 6pm though.

The best threat of very low end severe weather may end up being Sunday but even then most of the storms to look be east of the metro.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

