Report: State Sen. Megan Hunt registers as nonpartisan

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha State Sen. Megan Hunt has left the Democratic party, according to a report coming out of Nebraska’s capital city.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reported Friday that the lawmaker had registered as nonpartisan. Nebraska’s voter database also lists her as such.

The outspoken senator has been a supporter of and a notable participant in the filibuster against LB574, the bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Friday’s news comes a little more than a week after the outspoken senator confirmed that she was being formally investigated for a potential conflict of interest on LB574 because she has a trans child.

State Sen. Megan Hunt says she is being formally investigated after a complaint was filed against her.

