Omaha Police investigating injury crash in north Omaha

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash in North Omaha tonight.

OPD tells 6 News a motorcyclist was heading west on Ames when a white SUV turned left, violating the right-of-way and striking the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist is said to have critical injuries.

OPD urges the public to watch out for motorcyclists, especially as the weather warms and the number of riders increases.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

