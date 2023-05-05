We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police chase driver after carjacking reported

The vehicle traveled less than a mile before crashing, police said.
(Atlanta News First)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was taken into custody after leading Omaha Police on a chase Friday morning in a stolen vehicle.

Police said they stopped the 32-year-old man just before 8 a.m. near 24th and Ames streets after running the vehicle’s license plates: The vehicle had been reported stolen in a carjacking.

The man then took off, leading police down 24th Street. The driver sideswiped a vehicle near Spencer Street before crashing at 24th and Wirt streets.

Police said the driver then tried to run before he was arrested. They’re working to determine whether the man was involved in the carjacking.

No one was injured.

OPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PayPal Logo (PRNewsfoto/PayPal)
PayPal selling sprawling office space in La Vista
Police Lights.
Missing Omaha inmate arrested in Las Vegas
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
Omaha Police investigate after two people shot

Latest News

Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.
19-year-old killed working at a gravel pit
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
6 News sat down with Warren Buffett ahead of this year's shareholders' meeting.
EXCLUSIVE: Sitting down with Warren Buffett