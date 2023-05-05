Omaha fire crews battle blaze at Florence home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a house fire at a Florence home Thursday.

Crews were dispatched to a home near 39th and Read Streets at about 2:40 p.m. Smoke and flames were visible on approach, and a working fire was declared within minutes. Fire had started on one side of the house and made it up to the attic.

The fire was declared under control within about 10 minutes. Nobody was hurt, but an occupant and three dogs were displaced as a result.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at about $65,000.

