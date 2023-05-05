Offutt hockey team brings together service members, families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The practice jerseys may be mismatched, but the Offutt Marauders are unified. This hockey is played for the red white and blue.

“We have active duty, guard, reserves, we have civil servants, we have dependents out here, pretty much everybody,” U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Thomas Frederick said. “We’ve had Army guys here, we’ve had guys in the Canadian Air Force come skate with us, pretty much you name it, they’ve been out here.”

Frederick, who has been in the Air Force for 13 years, has been skating Wednesday night Offutt hockey sessions for a dozen of those years. While the core of the team is solid, there is, of course, quite a bit of roster turnaround due to military assignments. But the family atmosphere at practices and events makes it special.

After 11 years in the Air Force, Ryan Fitz serves now in the Nebraska Air National Guard. He’s one of the guys who brought this team back from a hiatus in 2012, and though he’s sidelined by a hockey-related knee injury, he’s prepping his son to be a Marauder one day, too.

“He loves coming out here on Wednesday nights because of the community we’ve created here,” Fitz said after watching him skate with the adults during the hour of ice time. “He calls it ‘skatin’ with the guys.”

And it’s not just the guys skating at Motto Mclean Ice Rink in Omaha’s Hitchcock Park.

21-year-old Staci Chamberlin holds her own - playing on behalf of her dad, who served in the Air Force at Offutt and is now retired.

Many of the Marauders play at higher levels than others, like Air Force Lt. Dan Bailey, who laced ‘em up for four years of DI college hockey at the Air Force Academy.

“It’s really special to have (hockey) here, not every base has it,” Bailey said. “A lot of my buddies who are at different bases and stuff, when I tell them what I’m doing on Wednesday nights, they get pretty jealous.”

“A couple of our players played at the Air Force Academy (like Bailey) and then they came here and got stationed at Offutt, and they play with us,” Fitz said. “We have a lot of guys that played junior hockey and in some pretty competitive leagues growing up. There’s a lot of varying experience on the ice, and we always come together and make the best of it.”

The best comes when the Marauders varsity skates in the Armed Services Hockey Association’s tournament featuring more than 50 teams and 800 players.

“Every year they move it somewhere else,” Frederick said. “It’s a great time for us all to come together, all the guys that have (done a permanent change of station) and moved on to different parts of the country, we all meet back up one time a year for the big hockey tournament and just have a blast.”

This year, the Offutt Marauders will be defending their 2022 Desert Storm Division championship in Miami Memorial Day weekend.

