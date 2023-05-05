Northwest Omaha house fire under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire that broke out Thursday in the northwest part of the city.

At 12:13 p.m., three engines were dispatched to a residence off 129th and Maple streets, south of Eagle Run Golf Course.

Firefighters reported seeing flames on approach at 12:19 p.m., but that no one was home at the time. The fire was classified as “under control” at 12:23 p.m.

The OFD report states that the home, valued at $180,400, sustained $90,200 in damage with an estimated contents loss of $45,000.

City firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in a west Omaha neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, May 4, 2023. (Zoran Tesic / WOWT)

MUD and OPPD crews also responded to the scene to verify utilities were disconnected, according to the report.

The Red Cross was also alerted to assist the displaced residents in finding temporary shelter as needed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

