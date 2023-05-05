Nebraska Humane Society closing overnight “dropoff” kennels

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society says its overnight “dropoff” kennels will close beginning this month.

NHS says this comes following research from several national animal organizations and a national trend of shelters across the country closing their night drop boxes. They say the practice does more harm than good when it comes to the animals who occupy them.

They say injured or ill animals are often left in these dropboxes, delaying care and intervention that could save pets’ lives. Many shelters also say without physical interaction, counseling with pet owners cannot happen, and shelters cannot in turn provide resources and potential placement or reunification for them.

The Humane Society says it will instead offer managed surrender and intake counseling at the shelter seven days a week, allowing the shelter access to critical information. NHS will also continue partnerships with 24-hour vet clinics to provide attention to urgent cases after hours.

The shelter also says the process will be offered to homeless animals, but may differ slightly.

