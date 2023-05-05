Man arrested following Elkhorn standoff involving Douglas County deputies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a standoff involving Douglas County sheriff’s deputies last month.

The standoff happened April 25 at a home near 188th and Blondo streets in Elkhorn. The suspect fired a single gunshot through the front window of the home after the caller and her children moved her car.

The home was surrounded for about an hour’s time before the suspect surrendered without further incident.

Carl Baughman, 39 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

39-year-old Carl Baughman was transported to a mental health facility for treatment following the standoff. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was booked after his release from the hospital Friday.

Baughman is charged with one count of first-degree attempted assault on an officer and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.