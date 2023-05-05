We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man arrested following Elkhorn standoff involving Douglas County deputies

A single shot was fired at a DCSO deputy during a standoff in Elkhorn Tuesday night, April 25,...
A single shot was fired at a DCSO deputy during a standoff in Elkhorn Tuesday night, April 25, 2023.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a standoff involving Douglas County sheriff’s deputies last month.

The standoff happened April 25 at a home near 188th and Blondo streets in Elkhorn. The suspect fired a single gunshot through the front window of the home after the caller and her children moved her car.

The home was surrounded for about an hour’s time before the suspect surrendered without further incident.

Carl Baughman, 39
Carl Baughman, 39(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

39-year-old Carl Baughman was transported to a mental health facility for treatment following the standoff. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was booked after his release from the hospital Friday.

Baughman is charged with one count of first-degree attempted assault on an officer and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PayPal Logo (PRNewsfoto/PayPal)
PayPal selling sprawling office space in La Vista
Police Lights.
Missing Omaha inmate arrested in Las Vegas
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Omaha female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record

Latest News

The City of Omaha has announced the recipients of its 2023 neighborhood grants.
City of Omaha awards more than $90,000 to 2023 Neighborhood Grants recipients
Whether from across the country or around the world, Warren Buffett's Omaha home has become...
Tourists from all over the world flock to Warren Buffett's home
Several portions of I-480 will be restricted for roadwork this coming week.
Various lane, ramp closures to affect I-480 this week
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta,...
Michigan legal watchdog pursues Trump-allied attorneys