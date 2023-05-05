Federal trial date set for alleged west Omaha bank robbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal trial date has been set for two men accused of a robbery at a West Omaha bank back in January. The case was moved to federal court in February.

Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, both appeared in Douglas County Court. The affidavit states the men used a gun and were physically violent. One of the men pistol-whipped a male bank employee.

Another employee was dragged by her hair. Two employees and one customer were held at gunpoint.

Taliaferro Thompson (left), Andrew Kincaid (right) (OPD)

The suspects made off with $350,000 in cash as well as bait bills and a dye pack, as seen in Kincaid’s mugshot above his eyes. Both are charged with robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Both men are set to face a judge on June 6 at 8:30 a.m. in Omaha. Both could face up to 32 years in federal prison if convicted on both charges, as well as up to a $250,000 fine and up to five years of supervised release.

