Emily's 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off storm chances through the weekend

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances have held off for most Thursday evening but will increase late tonight and into Friday morning. Expect some spotty activity as you head out the door for the Friday AM commute.

Friday AM storms
Friday AM storms(wowt)

Storm chances clear up for most after 10AM with a slow climb into the mid 70s. There won’t be as much sunshine and by the late night hours we’ll see another chance for rain.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Storms clear out but showers may linger through 8 AM Saturday... we’ll be breezier with a high of 81. Evening storms return Saturday and Sunday. Monday looks drier with more warmth and returning spotty storms after that.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

