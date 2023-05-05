We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.(Jacksonville Police Department, North Carolina)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carlina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PayPal Logo (PRNewsfoto/PayPal)
PayPal selling sprawling office space in La Vista
Police Lights.
Missing Omaha inmate arrested in Las Vegas
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Omaha female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record

Latest News

A new exhibit is open at South Omaha's El Museo Latino commemorating the true meaning of Cinco...
El Museo Latino commemorates Cinco de Mayo with new exhibit
Multiple Omaha-area authorities are on their second day of searching for a missing man in rural...
BREAKING: Multiple metro authorities searching for missing man in Washington Co.
The weather is far from perfect -- but that isn't stopping shareholders from coming to downtown...
Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders' meeting attracting thousands to Omaha
Trump's video deposition in the E Jean Carroll trial; Trump answering questions about his...
Trump on Access Hollywood tapes
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant