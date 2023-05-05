Early childcare education center adjusts to worker shortage, cuts operations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Taking care of our future pays less than the poverty line.

“People come in and see our program, and they love what they see. But maybe we can’t offer them what they’re expecting to get paid. And that is an industry-wide problem,” said infant teacher Hilary Bergers with Imagination Station.

“When you look at the average pay rate for early childhood providers, they are making about 3,000 under the poverty level,” said Dr. Susan Sarver, director of workforce planning and development with the Buffett Early Childhood Institute.

Imagination Station has been in business for more than two decades.

“We don’t have a shortage of children, but we have a shortage of teachers,” said owner Donna McGuire. “Trying to cover those classrooms day in and day out has become a struggle for not just us but programs across the country and across the city.”

She’s nine teachers short and at 66% capacity because of it. That forces teachers she has to take on more responsibilities and overtime.

“I do know when I get home after a 10-hour day, my husband’s like, ‘Do you want to go out?’ said Bergers. “And I’m like, ‘No I want to sit here with the dog on the couch and watch Blacklist.’ It’s exhausting, but we love what we do.”

Parents already pay thousands of dollars a year for childcare.

“It’s always this balance between how much can they charge and therefore pay their staff and how much can parents pay,” said Sarver.

McGuire’s center isn’t the only one affected by shortages, says Sarver.

“We have to think creatively as a state and as a population about how do we make this work for the childcare profession and for the families,” said Sarver.

The state does pay childcare subsidies for families below certain income levels, but that money only covers 75% of market-rate tuition. The providers who do take that subsidy but have tuition greater than that amount don’t get fully compensated. Sarver said she hopes to see a greater investment in the industry from the state and federal levels.

