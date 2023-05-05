Berkshire Hathaway weekend: Shareholders eager for Warren Buffett Q&A

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This weekend’s annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting comes at a time when some banks in the U.S. are in trouble and the stock market is questionable at best.

It’s just some of the issues on the minds of shareholders as they wait to hear from Warren Buffett.

Thousands of shareholders were standing in the rain Friday, waiting in line to get their passes to hear the “Oracle of Omaha” talk about investments. There are a lot of people here that want to hear Buffett’s thoughts; they affect other parts of the world.

One shareholder hopes to hear wise things to ease his concerns about issues in Finland: “Yeah, commercial real estate situation — and situation about the banks.”

The war going on in Ukraine is just one issue on the mind of a German shareholder 6 News interviewed.

“The war started last year — we have also big inflation. The gas prices rise so much, our pipeline got blown up by somebody — nobody knows who it was. So yeah, of course,” Adrian Iltimg said. “Also as young people, we have to buy homes. Like, in the past, it was easier to earn money to get, like, a proper property. And that are the feelings we have as young people in Germany.”

Oliver Larsen is here from Denmark. His thoughts are on U.S.-China relationships and how that will affect the financial situation in his country.

“It’s such a difficult topic,” he said. “China and the United States are the biggest economies of the world; and basically, the relationship between them decided everything — decided what we in Denmark are going to do with our exports and our economy.”

There are people from across the globe gathered here, many thinking about the same issues — and all here to see one man from Omaha.

Even at 3 a.m., there’s likely to be another long line. Hopefully, they will be able to wait in better weather.

ANNUAL MEETING INFO

Doors will open at the CHI Health Center at 7 a.m. Saturday. Buffett and Charlie Munger will conduct a question-and-answer session around 9 a.m. CNBC will also livestream the event.

