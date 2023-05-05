Authorities searching for man missing in northeast Nebraska

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities have been searching wildlife preserve areas outside of Fort Calhoun for a man missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Brian Beckman told 6 News that authorities were notified Thursday about a 58-year-old man who was missing in wilderness areas around the DeSoto National Wildlife Preserve and the Missouri River. Friends told authorities he had gone out there to hunt for mushrooms, which is a common activity in that area, Beckman said.

More than 100 people were out searching Thursday afternoon and didn’t find him, Beckman said, and leads they thought they had about clothing and other details didn’t pan out. Many area authorities assisted with that search, including the Blair Fire Department and police from Fort Calhoun, Ponca Hills, and Omaha, as well as Logan and Missouri Valley in Iowa.

OPD Able-1 and LifeNet helicopters have also been assisting with the search, which has also included drones from OPD, Blair PD, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were able to ping the man’s phone in two locations ahead of search efforts Friday morning, and took fewer people out to search for the man in two more concentrated areas, Beckman said. Unfortunately, those searches were unsuccessful, so authorities regrouped while waiting for the rain to pass and called in additional resources to execute their search plan for Friday afternoon.

Fort Calhoun is located about 17 miles north of Omaha.

