Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Emily Merten

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The high school bowling season ended long ago in the winter but Emily Merten recently won a national award for her work growing the game. The USBC names two Youth Ambassadors of the Year, one girl and one boy. Emily is the female recipient. At 17 years old she is already a certified coach, she’s not on staff but still helps her teammates at Millard North. Merten has also been a member of the unified team that consists of students with and without intellectual disabilities.

Plus she works with bowling centers around Omaha to create opportunities for other students to practice. On top of all that work, Emily is really good, she won the last two Metro Conference individual championships.

