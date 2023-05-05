We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

19-year-old killed working at a gravel pit

Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.
Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.(WPTA)
By Dakota News Now staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KSFY) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a workplace accident in South Dakota Tuesday, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m. They believe the accident happened shortly before he was found.

Though other workers were at the site, Wixon was alone at the time of the accident.

According to officials, he was working near a large piece of machinery at the time.

Wixon’s death remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

No other details regarding Wixon’s death were provided.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PayPal Logo (PRNewsfoto/PayPal)
PayPal selling sprawling office space in La Vista
Police Lights.
Missing Omaha inmate arrested in Las Vegas
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Omaha Police investigate after two people shot

Latest News

FILE - Passengers exit the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in the Queens borough of...
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency
FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and first lady Jill Biden during a...
Jill Biden in UK for King Charles’ coronation, visits No. 10
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation
People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4,...
Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days