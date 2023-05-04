We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against the City of Lincoln and a school, died by suicide following an overnight standoff with law enforcement.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW and Laura Halm
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against the City of Lincoln and a school, died by suicide following an overnight standoff with law enforcement.

LSO said police responded to a home near 27th and Holdrege Streets Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. to speak with a 49-year-old man who violated a protection order.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, the man had made threatening comments against a city department and nearby school to an individual. Chief Houchin said that person reported the comments to the Lincoln Police Department.

Chief Houchin said a search warrant was obtained for the protection order violation. A SWAT team was utilized and they forced the door open but Chief Houchin said members didn’t go inside.

Investigators claim the man would not come out and at 4:49 a.m. on Thursday, Chief Houchin said SWAT team members heard a single gunshot.

Law enforcement entered the home and said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The man was the only person in the home.

An autopsy will be performed since this is considered an in custody death.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
In a 6 News exclusive -- find out how Warren Buffett and his bodyguard are helping to bring...
EXCLUSIVE: Warren Buffett’s bodyguard establishes nonprofit to help families of fallen officers

Latest News

Omaha Police investigate after two people shot
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Pet dies in Omaha house fire
Pet dies in Omaha house fire