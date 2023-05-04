Suspect dies by suicide in overnight standoff at north Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had made threatening statements against the City of Lincoln and a school, died by suicide following an overnight standoff with law enforcement.

LSO said police responded to a home near 27th and Holdrege Streets Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. to speak with a 49-year-old man who violated a protection order.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, the man had made threatening comments against a city department and nearby school to an individual. Chief Houchin said that person reported the comments to the Lincoln Police Department.

Chief Houchin said a search warrant was obtained for the protection order violation. A SWAT team was utilized and they forced the door open but Chief Houchin said members didn’t go inside.

Investigators claim the man would not come out and at 4:49 a.m. on Thursday, Chief Houchin said SWAT team members heard a single gunshot.

Law enforcement entered the home and said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The man was the only person in the home.

An autopsy will be performed since this is considered an in custody death.

