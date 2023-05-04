We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Standoff ends at north Lincoln home with person hospitalized

Standoff
Standoff(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was transported from the scene of a standoff by ambulance after Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol SWAT teams breached the door of the north Lincoln home early Thursday.

LPD Capt. Duane Winkler told a 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene that officers arrived at the home near 28th and Holdrege to serve a search warrant very early Thurdsay morning. A person then barricaded themselves inside the home.

A large response from authorities forced the closure of 27th Street, between Holdrege and Potter, before being reopened around 6 a.m. At the same time, 28th Street between Holdrege and Clinton closed off, as law enforcement kept a perimeter and tried to establish contact with the person inside.

After communicating with them, SWAT breached the door of the home just after 5:15 a.m.

A 10/11 reporter witnessed one person being removed from the home and placed in a Lincoln Fire & Rescue ambulance. They were then rushed to a nearby hospital.

The condition of that person is not clear this morning.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
In a 6 News exclusive -- find out how Warren Buffett and his bodyguard are helping to bring...
EXCLUSIVE: Warren Buffett’s bodyguard establishes nonprofit to help families of fallen officers

Latest News

Pet dies in Omaha house fire
Pet dies in Omaha house fire
John A Creighton Blvd house fire
John A Creighton Blvd house fire
North Omaha house fire under investigation
Rusty's Morning Forecast