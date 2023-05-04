Standoff ends at north Lincoln home with person hospitalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was transported from the scene of a standoff by ambulance after Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol SWAT teams breached the door of the north Lincoln home early Thursday.
LPD Capt. Duane Winkler told a 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene that officers arrived at the home near 28th and Holdrege to serve a search warrant very early Thurdsay morning. A person then barricaded themselves inside the home.
A large response from authorities forced the closure of 27th Street, between Holdrege and Potter, before being reopened around 6 a.m. At the same time, 28th Street between Holdrege and Clinton closed off, as law enforcement kept a perimeter and tried to establish contact with the person inside.
After communicating with them, SWAT breached the door of the home just after 5:15 a.m.
A 10/11 reporter witnessed one person being removed from the home and placed in a Lincoln Fire & Rescue ambulance. They were then rushed to a nearby hospital.
The condition of that person is not clear this morning.
