Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer Thursday ahead before some spotty evening storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a warmer morning for the majority of us to start Thursday and that will translate into a warmer afternoon for us all. Highs are expected to reach the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

A bit more of a south breeze will try to reach 20 mph at times but overall won’t be a big issue. This all leads up to the potential for a few spotty storms after 5pm in the area. Overall I do expect many of us to stay dry but the chances of spotty storms will continue into the overnight hours as well.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

There is the small threat of a stronger storm or two, especially north of the metro and I-80 from any of the evening storms. A wind gust or two and a few larger hail stones are possible. That threat could linger into the overnight hours too.

Thursday Severe (WOWT)

You may get a few storms lingering into the morning hours Friday but again nothing widespread is likely. On & off showers and storms are possible among the mostly cloudy skies Friday too. It will be cooler in the 70s as well due to those clouds.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

A few more storms are possible Saturday evening and Sunday evening too. This pattern of very hit and miss spring time storms will continue through the majority of next week as well. Hopefully it brings some beneficial downpours to many of us!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

