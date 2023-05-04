Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Political reporter Austin Goss of Dakota News Now was arrested for making a prank phone call while impersonating Governor Kristi Noem.

Goss is charged with making threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank call. The call intentionally caused the displayed number to be that of Noem’s personal number.

Goss and Noem have had several personal and professional conversations, it is assumed Goss may have received Noem’s personal phone number during one of these conversations.

Dakota News Now and KOTA Territory News have issued the following joint statement:

“We learned of the incident involving Austin Goss late last night. Once we gathered the facts, we decided to terminate his employment with our stations. Dakota News Now and KOTA Territory were unaware of Mr. Goss’ activities and deeply regret the lack of judgment he showed, which violated our policies and is contrary to our commitment to the highest standards of journalistic integrity.”

