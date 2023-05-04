We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack

Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that has killed a child and seriously injured a woman.

KCRG reports that police responded to an animal attack in a Black Hawk County neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers said a 9-month-old child was killed and a 49-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

The child died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

The names of the victims and details on what led up to the attack were not immediately released.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
In a 6 News exclusive -- find out how Warren Buffett and his bodyguard are helping to bring...
EXCLUSIVE: Warren Buffett’s bodyguard establishes nonprofit to help families of fallen officers

Latest News

York man charged with terroristic threats at Omaha hospital released on bail
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents leave child behind while driving out of town for funeral
House fire image
Omaha fire crews battle blaze at Florence home
City firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in a west Omaha neighborhood on...
Northwest Omaha house fire under investigation
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings