Pet dies in Omaha house fire
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family’s pet is dead after a house fire in Omaha.
The fire department was called out to the home near 38th and Seward Street around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
Crews reported having the fire under control in about ten minutes.
No one was home at the time, but OFD says a second pet did have to be rescued.
According to a release, the cause of the fire was because of incense being too close to flammable materials.
