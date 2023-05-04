Pet dies in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family’s pet is dead after a house fire in Omaha.

The fire department was called out to the home near 38th and Seward Street around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews reported having the fire under control in about ten minutes.

No one was home at the time, but OFD says a second pet did have to be rescued.

According to a release, the cause of the fire was because of incense being too close to flammable materials.

