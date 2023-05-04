Omaha’s Mike Boeve, more than a great player

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha third baseman Mike Boeve has put together a great career at UNO, he was named the Summit League Player of the Year last season after hitting .365. This year he’s on an even better pace hitting .408. In July’s MLB Draft, he has a chance to be drafted in the first five rounds, he would be the first from the program since Bruce Benedict in 1976.

Boeve was lightly recruited out of high school in Hastings. He chose Omaha, he was successful from the start and has had multiple opportunities to move to bigger programs but he choose to stay in this era where many others pick a different path.

Boeve said, “I really enjoy this atmosphere these coaches, my friends and teammates I’ve made here at the end of the day. This was one of my only opportunities coming out of high school I could tell this coaching staff really wanted me here and really believed in me, I think it’s kind of paid off for both sides.”

Winning a conference championship and making a NCAA regional is the top goal, the Mavs host Western Illinois this weekend. The first pitch Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Tal Anderson Field.

