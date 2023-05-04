We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha’s Mike Boeve, more than a great player

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha third baseman Mike Boeve has put together a great career at UNO, he was named the Summit League Player of the Year last season after hitting .365. This year he’s on an even better pace hitting .408. In July’s MLB Draft, he has a chance to be drafted in the first five rounds, he would be the first from the program since Bruce Benedict in 1976.

Boeve was lightly recruited out of high school in Hastings. He chose Omaha, he was successful from the start and has had multiple opportunities to move to bigger programs but he choose to stay in this era where many others pick a different path.

Boeve said, “I really enjoy this atmosphere these coaches, my friends and teammates I’ve made here at the end of the day. This was one of my only opportunities coming out of high school I could tell this coaching staff really wanted me here and really believed in me, I think it’s kind of paid off for both sides.”

Winning a conference championship and making a NCAA regional is the top goal, the Mavs host Western Illinois this weekend. The first pitch Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Tal Anderson Field.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
In a 6 News exclusive -- find out how Warren Buffett and his bodyguard are helping to bring...
EXCLUSIVE: Warren Buffett’s bodyguard establishes nonprofit to help families of fallen officers

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Patrick Mahomes to call ‘Riders Up!’ at 149th Kentucky Derby this weekend
Creighton volleyball
Creighton releases volleyball schedule, plays Nebraska September 6th
Brother of Omaha South basketball standout killed in I-29 crash
Caden Becker at Skutt Catholic
Caden Becker is transferring to Nebraska from Wyoming