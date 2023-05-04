We are Local
Omaha VA Medical Center to conduct training exercise Friday

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may notice increased activity and noise around the Omaha Veterans Affairs campus Friday -- it’s all for a drill.

The Omaha VA Medical Center Police Services will conduct an active shooter response exercise in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies Friday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.

The two-part exercise will begin with a short staff exercise, with the second part of the exercise involving the VA’s Police Services and other law enforcement agencies, taking place in the basement of the facility.

The VA says essential patient care will not be impacted by this exercise.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

