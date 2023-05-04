We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Omaha Police investigate two people shot

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say two people were wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night.

ShotSpotter technology first alerted officers to investigate the shooting at 18th & Pinkney Street at 10:57 p.m.

Officers found a 30-year-old man who was taken to a hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

While at the hospital, a second victim arrived with a gunshot wound. The 35-year-old man had a wound that did not appear to be life threatening.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or go to the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

