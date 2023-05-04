We are Local
Omaha Everyday: Elevate Recovery + Medspa

By Bianca Hoops
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elevate Recovery + Medspa take a holistic approach to patient care which includes primary care in addition to therapies and other services, all under one roof. Some of the most popular services they provide are body contouring with muscle toning and fat reduction devices, anti-aging care, aesthetic services and weight-loss programs. Learn more in todays interview!

