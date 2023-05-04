Omaha Everyday: Casa de la Cultura

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Celebrate the Cinco De Mayo Festival on May 12th-14th on 24th Street and Plaza de la Raza at 24th and N Streets. Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo festival is one of the longest-running Hispanic festivals in the U.S. now celebrating 102 years! There will be a large parade and 100 small business to come see. Find out more at https://www.cdmomaha.com/ and today’s interview.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.