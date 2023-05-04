North Omaha house fire under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a North Omaha house fire is under investigation.

Omaha Fire was dispatched to the scene near North 37th Street and John A Creighton Boulevard at 7:51 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews reported heavy smoke and flames upon arrival, and a working fire was declared.

According to a release, the scene was under control within about ten minutes.

OFD reports everyone inside was out of the home before they arrived.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.