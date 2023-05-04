We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

North Omaha house fire under investigation

Omaha Fire was dispatched to the scene at 7:51 p.m. on Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a North Omaha house fire is under investigation.

Omaha Fire was dispatched to the scene near North 37th Street and John A Creighton Boulevard at 7:51 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews reported heavy smoke and flames upon arrival, and a working fire was declared.

According to a release, the scene was under control within about ten minutes.

OFD reports everyone inside was out of the home before they arrived.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
In a 6 News exclusive -- find out how Warren Buffett and his bodyguard are helping to bring...
EXCLUSIVE: Warren Buffett’s bodyguard establishes nonprofit to help families of fallen officers

Latest News

Pet dies in Omaha house fire
John A Creighton Blvd house fire
John A Creighton Blvd house fire
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Authorities investigating a murder in central Iowa are looking for a 17-year-old they say is...
Authorities looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ teen after man killed in central Iowa