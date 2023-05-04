We are Local
Missing Omaha inmate arrested in Las Vegas

Police Lights.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who had been missing for months from an Omaha correctional facility has been arrested and taken back into custody.

Troy Hollins, 25
Troy Hollins went missing January 15, 2023, when he removed his electronic monitoring device near the Community Corrections Center-Omaha. He was arrested April 27 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Hollins began his 15-to-20-year sentence in December of 2015 on attempted robbery out of Douglas County. He has a parole hearing set for June and a tentative release date scheduled for March of 2026.

