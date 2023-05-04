How safe are your passwords?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is National Password Day — a day to remind you how important password security is to protecting your most personal information.

Hackers are continuously trying to obtain your personal information and their techniques are getting more sophisticated.

The Better Business Bureau’s Josh Planos broke down some of the misconceptions and offered some advice on creating strong passwords; discussed how often you should change them; and shared the best way to keep track of the numerous passwords in your life.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.