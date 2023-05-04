Guatemalan consulate opening in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brand new Guatemalan consulate is set to open soon in the city. Once it does, it will be the second new Latin American consulate opened in Omaha this year.

The consulate will open another door of opportunity for the local Latino community.

“This was a need for our people that is very huge in the state of Nebraska,” Muñoz said.

Consul Billy Muñoz said the Guatemalan population in Omaha is growing. In Nebraska, there are now 190,000 Latinos.

“Our new statistics show the number of Guatemalans has increased 50% since the last census in 2010,” Muñoz said.

Not only is the Guatemalan population growing, but so is the number of Salvadorans and Mexicans.

Yesenia Peck, the president of the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, believes Omaha’s diverse community is attracting more Latinos

“We now have 70% of Mexicans, 10% of Salvadorans, and 4% of Guatemalans,” Peck said. “The community is changing.”

Muñoz said he thinks the new consulate will bring relief to Guatemalans who usually have to travel miles just to get their legal documents.

“The nearest consulate for them is eight hours driving to Denver or Chicago,” Muñoz said.

Now with a third Latin American consulate here in Omaha, Muñoz, and other consuls expect to see an increase of local Latino businesses in the future.

Jorge Espejel, the consul of the Mexican consulate here in Omaha is excited for the new opening.

He said it’s a way of letting people know the Latino community is here.

“We have been here more than 20 years,” Espejel said. “It’s good to know we have representation of all countries, but we’re sharing things the Latino population needs.”

The Guatemalan consulate will officially open this summer.

