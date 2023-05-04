Family identifies 6-year-old boy killed in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The family of a 6-year-old boy killed in a Wednesday night shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, has identified the boy.

The family has of Sir-Antonio Alphonso Brown said the 6-year-old was the victim of a Wednesday night shooting in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Brown was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries but ultimately died.

KCK police are asking anyone with information about the suspects who shot and killed 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown to call 816-474-TIPS.



They found suspect vehicle. Still searching for suspects. Extra counselors are offering support to his kindergarten classmates. @KCTV5 4,5,6PM pic.twitter.com/lSp3ZeqVE1 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) May 4, 2023

READ MORE: Police find vehicle linked to fatal shooting of KCK child

On Thursday morning, police said they had recovered a vehicle connected to the shooting.

