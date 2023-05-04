We are Local
Council Bluffs Police investigate U.S. Bank ATM robbery

Council Bluffs Police have been looking for the public's help identifying two suspect vehicles.
Council Bluffs Police have been looking for the public's help identifying two suspect vehicles.
By Kevin Westhues and Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities in Council Bluffs are asking for the public’s help tracking down two vehicles they believe were involved in an ATM robbery last week.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday, as a technician was beginning to work on a U.S. Bank ATM, near 29th Street and West Broadway, someone pushed them out of the way after they had opened up the machine. The thief grabbed the containers of cash and fled, Council Bluffs Police told 6 News.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a black car and a silver car pulled over, with one person transferring from one vehicle to another.

In particular, CBPD detectives are looking for a black Toyota Camry that may have Karl Chevy dealership papers instead of license plates.

Anyone with information about these vehicles or the robbery is asked to call 712-328-4728; or contact Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867.

A robbery occurred at 29th and Broadway on 4/28 at 6:06 PM. Det. Meyers and Juhl are attempting to find owners for...

Posted by Council Bluffs Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

