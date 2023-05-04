Council Bluffs mayor voicing concerns over potential property tax cuts

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Leaders in some Iowa towns and cities are concerned about what reduced property tax revenues will mean for their budgets.

Iowa lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to pass property tax cuts, which include tax breaks for military veterans and senior citizens.

“The Legislature’s stated goal was to create some transparency in Iowa property tax law,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “They’ve done just the opposite. They’ve made it more confusing.”

Walsh says he has more studying to do on the tax cuts, but right now, he’s working with a very lean budget -- and even fewer dollars coming in will hurt.

“I tell people the city collects $56 million in property taxes,” Walsh said. “$50.1 million of the 56 goes to the general fund. The other stuff goes to cover legal costs, cover interest on debt.”

Walsh worries that amenities like city parks and libraries could be neglected if revenue is lost.

“My concern is that I don’t believe that people want to move to a community that’s been financially strapped to the point where they can’t provide amenities that the residents want and may not be able to provide the level of public safety that residents want.”

Walsh says he’s hoping Iowa lawmakers will provide alternative revenue sources to make up for the loss in property tax dollars in future bills.

