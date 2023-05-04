Cornhusker basketball returning to Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This fall, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be facing off in a non-conference matchup with the Oregon State Beavers at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

“There is nothing quite like the atmosphere in the Sanford Pentagon when two teams from major conferences face off on Heritage Court,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “We are thrilled to welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers back to Sioux Falls and are equally as excited to showcase our venue to Oregon State and its fans for the first time.”

This will be the first time since 2018 that the Huskers will play at the Pentagon. That game, in Dec 2018, saw them defeat Oklahoma State 79-56.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to play in the tradition-rich Sanford Pentagon,” said Oregon State Head Coach Wayne Tinkle. “Games at the Pentagon have become key single-game pre-season events over the past 10 years. Sanford is an incredible partner and the Pentagon is an unbelievable facility bred for hoops. Throw in the total support of the Sioux Falls community and this will prove to be a valuable experience for our program.”

The meeting will take place on Nov 18 with ticket information and game times to be announced.

