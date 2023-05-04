Authorities looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ teen after man killed in central Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities in Iowa are looking for a 17-year-old they believe is responsible for the death of a man Tuesday evening.

A warrant for felony murder was issued for Davonquae Jyshon Pettigew, 17, described as 5-feet-8 and weighing 130 pounds. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he might be is urged to call 911 immediately.

According to a Fort Dodge Police report, authorities and emergency personnel were called to the 100 block area of 10th Street in Fort Dodge at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses said several shots had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk and began life‐saving efforts before medics arrived but to no avail: 18‐year‐old Patrick Walker of Fort Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

While processing the scene, police were notified that a 20-year-old had arrived at Unity Point Trinity Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound that was believed not to be life-threatening, reports state.

Anyone with information about the incident — particularly those who may have video footage from the area — is urged to contact the Fort Dodge Police or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.

In addition to police, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Dodge Fire responded to the scene. The Webster County Attorney’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Webster County Conservation, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Special Emergency Response Team have also assisted in the continuing investigation.

