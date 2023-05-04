We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Amber Alert: 10-month-old missing in Oklahoma

Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32,...
Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32, is suspected in the abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a missing 10-month-old boy.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated the alert on behalf of Hughes County. The child, Messiah Moore, was last seen with his mother at 206 S. Burgess St. in Holdenville at 4 a.m. local time.

Tamara Tiger, the mother, assaulted the father and left with the child, officials said.

Messiah is described as 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tiger, 32, is 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hughes County Central Dispatch at 405-379-6627 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
In a 6 News exclusive -- find out how Warren Buffett and his bodyguard are helping to bring...
EXCLUSIVE: Warren Buffett’s bodyguard establishes nonprofit to help families of fallen officers

Latest News

Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
Senate Republicans pressure the President to compromise as debt ceiling deadline looms
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Lawyer: Trump seeking to move criminal case to federal court
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy