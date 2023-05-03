Tenants raising questions over Ralston’s plans to demolish strip center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city of Ralston is planning to demolish the well-known 1950′s-era shopping center, Hillcrest Landing.

They plan to redevelop the site into a place for apartments and townhomes. Hillcrest is currently home to more than 30 businesses.

“We’ve had enough apartments in Omaha. They’re all over,” Lean Schaffer, Hillcrest Landing tenant said.

Rick Hoppe, Ralston city administrator, sees the $60 million dollar project as an economic opportunity.

“That’s going to create jobs, bring new investment to our community, create new housing including housing stock that doesn’t exist in Ralston right now,” Hoppe said.

Construction for the project is supposed to start in a couple of years. Hillcrest tenants like Schaffer are frustrated. She’s been renting out an office space for her construction business for 25 years.

“And, just to demolish this business instead of fixing it and providing for small companies that need a start,” Schaffer said.

When Schaffer got the news the mall was coming down she was emotional.

“I think it’s sad,” Schaffer said.

Mainly because she’s uncertain about where she’ll move her business.

“You know, we will just have to check what’s available and even bring it home,” Schaffer said.

Hoppe believes the building is past its prime.

“It was pretty clear it was not something we could redevelop and do it in a cost-effective fashion without tearing it down and starting new,” Hoppe said.

Tylor McClinton moved into the building not too long ago. She operates a center that looks after disabled adults.

“We have to figure out where to put our business with our vulnerable clients,” McClinton said.

But, Hoppe thinks no matter what happens - tenants will get help.

“CFM Realty is really the controlling entity here and they’ve been in contact with all the tenants and leasing extensions and what type of future they’d like to have with the businesses,” Hoppe said.

Before the project is underway, the city will reach out to all the tenants who still need a location to run their business.

