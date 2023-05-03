Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly start to the best weather day of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting chilly once again in the 30s with some patchy frost. This will be the last threat of frost for quite a while. Once we get through the first few hours of the day we’re headed towards the best weather day of the week!

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll enjoy this fantastic day with abundant sunshine and very very light wind! Get out and enjoy it as much as possible.

Clouds will increase a bit tonight leading to the first of many rain and storm chances that dot the forecast through the weekend. There is the small chance of a few showers and a spotty storm on the Nebraska side of the river early in the morning Thursday but they likely won’t last long.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs will jump into the 80s by Thursday afternoon and that will give us just enough energy to spark a few more storms after 5pm into the evening. Those will be spotty but could produce some downpours for the lucky few.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A few more showers are possible on and off Friday under a few more clouds. Overall it will be a little tougher to warm Friday. Then 80s return for the weekend along with a south breeze. There is the threat of evening storms both days of the weekend too.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

